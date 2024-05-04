Raiders Could be Heading to Costa Mesa for Training Camp
The Las Vegas Raiders may be heading to a new facility for training camp.
On Friday, Costa Mesa, California city officials announced there have been discussions with the Raiders regarding the use of the Jack Hammett Sports Complex for training camp this summer. The facility had previously been used by the Los Angeles Chargers since 2017.
The Costa Mesa City Council will discuss the possibility of a one-year agreement at its meeting on Tuesday.
“Costa Mesa is proud to be one of only two cities in the country to host an NFL team’s summer training camp in a publicly owned facility,” said City Manager Lori Ann Farrell Harrison, per City of Costa Mesa News. “Jack Hammett is a treasure and we are excited to potentially have a new NFL team training here.”
Costa Mesa mayor John Stephens was quite excited, himself, for the opportunity to host the Silver and Black.
“I’m pleased to welcome the Las Vegas Raiders and their loyal fans, ‘Raider Nation’ to the great city of Costa Mesa for training camp this summer,” Stephens said. “The Raiders and Costa Mesa share a commitment to excellence, and our partnership will greatly benefit the community. Many thanks to Newport-Mesa School District, especially Costa Mesa High School, for collaborating with us in this endeavor. To quote Al Davis, ‘Just win, baby!’”
Included in the proposed agreement would be a $165,000 rent fee paid by the Raiders. The club would also contribute $600,000 for field improvements at Jack Hammett, a junior training camp for kids ages 6 to 12, 100 tickets for Costa-Mesa area students for an NFL game, a donation of weight equipment for Costa Mesa High School, a recreation van to be used by "programs in underserved areas" and a $10,000 donation to a Costa Mesa-area youth sports team.
Since moving to Las Vegas, the Raiders' training camp has been based at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
The Raiders' 2024 training camp will begin in July. Before then, the team still has rookie minicamp set for May 10 and 11, OTAs set for May 20, 21, 23, 28, 29 and June 3-6 and mandatory minicamp set for June 11-13.
