EXCLUSIVE: Raiders' M.J. Devonshire Talks About What He Can Improve On
If you already know what you need to do to get better -- no matter what your profession -- you're already on the right track.
Las Vegas Raiders seventh-round pick cornerback M.J. Devonshire knows he has a long way to go before he finds success at the NFL level, but he knows what he needs to do to get there.
On a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast," Devonshire told our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. what he needs to work on to be able to go toe-to-toe with the best in the world.
Devonshire said his next step is "being more physical."
"You just got to -- in this league, it's a step, and you're playing with grown men, so now you got to turn your physicality up even more than where you were before," he said. "And honestly, for me, it's everything. I think getting better at something every day, eventually you stack the brick by brick, whatever that select thing is, day by day, you just keep getting better.
"But for me, No. 1 is being physical and definitely improving my coverage skills. A lot of people may say, 'He's great in coverage,' but it's still some things you need to improve being on a new level. There's new rules, and there's different receivers. These are the best of the best, so you got to be able to compete with the best of the best. You can't expect to just come in and cover guys like Davante Adams Day 1. It just doesn't work like that.
"You got to learn, I got to learn from him and learn from the guys on my side and develop into what I was in college to be that in the NFL."
Devonshire was a steal for the Raiders in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft. His attitude, work ethic, and skill all embody the Raider way, and the fact that he is self aware makes him that much more of an enticing addition to the Silver and Black.
You can watch Devonshire's entire interview with Carpenter here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.