Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast Reflects on the 2024 NFL Rookie Mini-Camp
The Las Vegas Raiders held rookie NFL camp this week, riding a wave of optimism not seen in Raiders Nation in years.
Our latest Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast episode tackles the Silver and Black NFL rookie mini-camp.
I am thrilled to be joined by my assistant beat writer, Zeke Trezevant, as we break down the rookie mini-camp for you, as well as dig into some other topics.
Coach Antonio Pierce talked about his willingness to go with and trust Aidan O'Connell.
"I'm excited. I mean, what Aidan [O'Connell] did the last four games and from what he's
done this offseason – changing his body, his work ethic, being here every day, blocking out the outside noise, not worried about anything, I'm excited. And then you bring Gardner [Minshew II] in here. And listen, you talk about personality, I know you guys interviewed him, it's great. It's great for our building, it's great for our quarterback room. And if you have competition in the quarterback room, what does every other room look at? They're looking at those two guys. Anthony Brown Jr.'s done a heck of a job as well. So, what I see is guys getting out there early. Aidan has already kind of taken the bull by the horns and he's leading the way and [Gardner] Minshew's right there doing it as well. That's two guys that have played. And you saw them play against each other last year and they went neck to neck. But I'm really excited to see what happens. I think it's going to be a process. We're going stick to the process. But as I said before, Aidan's earned the right to go out there and get the first snap."
