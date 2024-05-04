EXCLUSIVE: Raiders' M.J. Devonshire Talks About His Love for Special Teams
Cornerback M.J. Devonshire is not only joining the Las Vegas Raiders as a promising secondary piece, but he could be a weapon on special teams as well.
In his 2022 season with Pitt, Devonshire ranked 12th in the nation in punt return average with 9.7 yards per return (24 returns).
Devonshire's success on special teams stems from his passion for that area of the game.
He discussed this when he recently joined our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. on the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Growing up in Aliquippa it was: 'All we knew was win,'" Devonshire said. "And it's only 20 of us on a football team at a time, we were a small school, so everyone had to play special teams. It was never a chance to take off. I was on every special teams in high school as a senior, except for punt team. And I wanted to be the punter. I used to beg my dad, like, 'Let me be the punter, please let me be the punter. Let me get on punt team.'
"And it was like every special teams wasn't looked at as a play off. It was just because you had to do it. We were just doing what we were supposed to do and whatever it takes to win a game. So, when you keep the main thing the main thing -- and that's winning football games -- you understand that this is a play and this is a part of a game where you can't take this for granted.
"And then, when you get on the opposite side and you're able to return, it's like playing street football. Once you get the ball, it's just you, and everybody's out there either blocking for you or trying to tackle you -- it's like a free for all. And you get a little excited back there like, 'All right, I get to make a couple guys miss and try to score a touchdown.' So, it's definitely exciting. And special teams is more fun than a lot of people think, but you have to be out there to experience the fun moments that -- if you know what I'm talking about -- you get some fun moments on special teams."
