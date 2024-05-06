EXCLUSIVE: CB M.J. Devonshire Looking Forward to Facing Raiders' Best in Practice
Las Vegas Raiders seventh-round pick cornerback M.J. Devonshire is going to be thrown into the fire rather quickly when he goes up against a talented Raiders wide receiver room.
But with his drive and competitiveness, the rookie is ready to take on the challenge.
On a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast," Devonshire discussed his competitive mindset with our own Hondo S. Carpenter Sr.
“The competition in practice is like — you want practice to be harder than the games," Devonshire said. "And I feel like, a lot of times, practice will be harder than the games when you’re playing with the best in the game. So, that excited me on Draft Day. I spoke with my dad, I was like, ‘I get to go out there and watch Davante Adams in practice every day.’ My competitive nature, it's something that drives me.
“You can’t fear getting beat and you can’t really worry too much about winning, it’s just the fact that I’m out here, I get to compete. And that right there — as long as I have a chance, if we both put on our cleats and we tie them up the same, then we both got a chance, and you got to go out there and try your hardest. And there’s times when I might lose and we want to run it back. I know it won’t work like that in the NFL, and I can’t shut practice down, but I definitely, if I lose a rep, we got to figure it out until I win.
“And it’s not because I feel like I’m better than the next person or it shouldn’t go down like that. I just feel like I expect more from myself, and I want to learn so much that I eventually become that much better.”
It's going to be a new experience for the former Pitt cornerback, as Devonshire will be going toe-to-toe with great receivers like Adams, Jakobi Meyers and an up-and-coming Tre Tucker. But he seems to have the mentality needed to handle it.
You can watch Devonshire's entire interview with Carpenter here.
