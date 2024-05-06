Raiders Sign Former Chargers WR Jalen Guyton
The Las Vegas Raiders have added more depth to their wide receiver room.
The club announced on Monday that it has signed wide receiver Jalen Guyton.
Guyton has five years of NFL experience, having spent his whole professional career up until this point with the Los Angeles Chargers. The veteran wideout made three starts in eight games for the Bolts last season, posting 89 yards and a touchdown on 10 receptions. He missed the first eight games of the Chargers' season with a leg injury that put him on the PUP list.
Guyton's 2023 campaign followed a 2022 season in which he missed most of the season with a torn ACL. He played in just three games.
Before that, Guyton made two starts in 16 contests in the 2021 season, tallying 448 yards and three touchdowns on a career-best 31 receptions. He turned in a stellar outing against the Cincinnati Bengals, the eventual Super Bowl runner-ups, in Week 13, posting 90 yards and a touchdown on just four receptions.
That followed a career 2020 season for Guyton, just his second in the league. He recorded 511 yards and three touchdowns on 28 receptions while starting in nine of his 16 appearances. He registered a career-best 91 receiving yards in the Chargers' Week 15 win over the Raiders.
The Chargers signed Guyton as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He went on to play just three games in his rookie season, seeing just 18 offensive snaps.
This addition is a great depth move for the Raiders, who are rather set with their top-three receivers at the moment. One obvious concern with Guyton is his injury history, as he comes off back-to-back seasons with series injuries that saw him miss significant time. But Guyton, 26, is still young, and if he manages to stay healthy, he can be a solid reserve for the Silver and Black.
Guyton, an Allen, Texas native, played for three different colleges -- Notre Dame, Trinity Valley Community College and North Texas. He played two seasons at North Texas, tallying 1,580 yards and 15 touchdowns on 103 receptions in 26 games.
