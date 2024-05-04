The Success of Raiders' Offense Will Depend on its Offensive Line
The Las Vegas Raiders returned nearly their entire offensive line last season, and at times, it paid off.
However, their offensive line and offense, as a whole, struggled for much of the season. Injuries late in the season made things worse for the unit. When the offseason began, the Raiders had three offensive linemen set to hit free agency. In the end, two of them would leave in free agency, and the Raiders quickly signed veteran center Andre James, who had been with the team since they were in Oakland.
The Raiders would eventually hire James Cregg as their offensive line coach, filling the position left by Carmen Bricillo. Las Vegas now enters next season with a new offensive line coach and a rebuilt right side of its offensive line, with rookie guard Jackson Powers-Johnson of Oregon, the Raiders’ second-round pick in this year’s NFL Draft, and veteran offensive lineman Thayer Munford Jr. getting a shot to be the team’s right tackle.
The Raiders also added tight end Brock Bowers in the NFL Draft and have Michael Mayer on the roster, both of whom would likely contribute as blockers a decent amount throughout the season.
Because the Raiders’ left side is set with veteran offensive linemen who have spent the last few seasons together, all eyes will be on Cregg and the right side of the offensive line as they learn how to work together best. This will take time, but the Raiders hope Cregg can help shorten the learning curve, as the success of the Raiders' season will largely depend on it.
Las Vegas will have second-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell or new addition Gardner Minshew under center this upcoming season. With a quarterback battle set to happen this offseason, each quarterback’s chances will hinge on the play of their offensive line.
The Raiders’ success running the ball in their first season after the departure of running back Josh Jacobs will depend on the offensive line and their ability to get the ball to one of their many receivers. As the Raiders look to begin a new era, they must be sure to get the most from their offensive line. If their line produces, they should be a playoff contender.
