Would This Big-Time Trade Make Sense For Raiders?
The Las Vegas Raiders started their training camp this past week. It got off to a fast start, and with a lot of moves that the Raiders made that made headlines around the National Football League. Since day one, new Raiders head coach Pete Carroll has preached about competition.
That is one thing he was going to make sure the Raiders were doing each time they take the field. He wants his team to be competitive whenever they can be. We found out about how serious Carroll is about that, with the moves the Raiders made to kick off their training camp.
And more moves can still come for the Silver and Black. The Raiders are trying to put the best roster together heading into the new season. Any way they can get better, they will look at that avenue. Carroll and new Raiders general manager John Spytek have made it clear that the Raiders are looking to turn the ship right away this season and start winning games right away. They are not going to wait and see what the season has in store for them. They want to attack it head-on in a smart way.
One position that the Raiders are young in and have some questions as well is the wide receiver position. That position group will be made up mostly a lot of young, talented wide receivers. But there are a couple of options that the Raiders can take to add a good veteran wide receiver.
Pro Football Network has one hypothetical target for Las Vegas: wide receiver Jauan Jennings from the San Francisco 49ers.
49ers-Raiders Trade
Jauan Jennings Bolsters the Raiders’ Offense
- Raiders receive: WR Jauan Jennings
- 49ers receive: 2026 3rd-round pick, WR Tre Tucker
The Las Vegas Raiders, now led by Pete Carroll and new quarterback Geno Smith, have bolstered most of their offensive positions but still need a proven perimeter receiver to complement Jakobi Meyers and second-year tight end Brock Bowers. Jauan Jennings showcased his potential in 2024, recording 77 catches, 975 yards, and six touchdowns.
Jennings’ physical style and blocking are well-suited to the Raiders’ offense, which will likely emphasize the ground attack after drafting Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty.
Las Vegas is positioned to trade for Jennings thanks to its $48.6 million cap space, which easily absorbs his projected salary and allows room for an extension. A package of a third-round pick and a promising but inconsistent receiver like Tre Tucker feels right for Jennings, considering he’s coming off a strong campaign but hasn’t proven he’s a WR1.
The 49ers would miss Jennings, but their belief in Ricky Pearsall and the offseason addition of Demarcus Robinson could support the case for a deal.
For Jennings, Las Vegas offers a straightforward opportunity to compete for a lead receiver role. The Raiders’ ground-heavy offense and Carroll’s preference for physical receivers mean Jennings could be a focal point, giving Geno Smith a proven, versatile option alongside Meyers and Bowers.
This move would allow rookie receivers Jack Bech and Dont’e Thornton Jr. to develop without the pressure of taking on too much too soon — Jennings’ big-game experience and scheme fit make him an attractive target in the Raiders’ rebuild.
