Why John Spytek's Biggest Moment as Raiders GM is Now

The Las Vegas Raiders are once again looking for a new head coach.

The next leader of the Silver and Black will be the team’s fifth since the 2021 season after firing Jon Gruden. Las Vegas has not been able to get the head coaching hire right for quite some time.

General Manager John Spytek and minority owner Tom Brady will head up the coaching search, as the college teammates seek the right person to turn things around in Vegas. The head coaching hire will be crucial for Spytek’s job.

Spytek, in particular, cannot get this hire wrong. Why him specifically? Because his job will be on the line if it doesn’t work out.

John Spytek and the head coaching hire

Spytek was hired before Pete Carroll last January, so he is on the hook for the 74-year-old, who only managed three wins in his only season as the Raiders’ coach. If the next hire does not succeed and bring the Raiders back to the playoffs, Spytek’s seat will warm up, too.

While that may not be fair to Spytek or the next head coach, that is the situation that ownership has put this organization in. Years of failure have frayed the patience of Mark Davis and Raider Nation.

Spytek may not publicly feel the pressure to get the head coaching hire right, but he knows he has to find the right person behind the scenes. The worst part of all of this? Spytek won’t know if he made the right hire until that coach puts a product on the field.

The good thing for Spytek is that the Raiders should be a fairly appealing job: the team can easily get out of Geno Smith ’s contract, land a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick, and spend money on positions of need with all the cap space the team has.

Many teams have fired their coaches in the last few days, including the Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, and Baltimore Ravens.

The Raiders’ job is at least comparable to two of those openings, while a top candidate would likely want to coach Lamar Jackson rather than be in Vegas.

The bottom line is, Spytek will have plenty of worthwhile candidates to sort through for the Raiders’ head coach opening. If that coach flames out in another year or two, though, Spytek won’t be long for Las Vegas.

The next few weeks will be crucial for Spytek, and they just might define his tenure leading the Raiders’ front office.

