Geno Smith Gives Key Insight on Raiders' Wide Receivers
There is a lot of excitement for the Las Vegas Raiders going into the new season. The Raiders have made a lot of moves that have set them up for success for the 2025 season. This offseason, the Raiders made sure they addressed the major questions about their team. It was great to see the Raiders take a different approach this offseason that has worked out great for them.
The Raiders' offense is looking to be way better than they were last season. And they are set up to do that with all the new players and key weapons they added this offseason. The biggest one comes at the quarterback position. The Silver and Black knew they needed a quarterback, and that is why they traded for veteran Geno Smith. And Smith is very familiar with the new Raiders head coach Pete Carroll.
That is something big for Carroll. He wants a quarterback who he knows could lead an offense both on and off the field. Also, one who knows what it takes to win at the NFL level. Carroll and Smith spent time together in Seattle. That is where Smith turned his career around under Carroll. Now, Smith comes to the Raiders looking to help them get back to the Raiders' winning ways of old.
Smith and the Raiders have a lot of weapons at the wide receiver position. But the thing is, there are a lot of young receivers, but both Smith and Carroll believe in the young talent they have on the offense side of the ball.
"I think those guys are doing a good job already," said Smith about the Raiders wide receivers. "You've got to be a pro. You've got to know what you are doing. You cannot get on the field if you do not know what you are doing. And a lot of these guys, like I said, these young guys have come ready, and they just picked it right up and have been going with us. They are slowly becoming vets."
"And that is what he needs. We are going to count on these guys. We need those guys to make plays. We are going to uplift them, and it is our job as vets to make sure they are ready. I take that personally, and I want to make sure those guys do a great job."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and weigh in on Geno Smith.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take