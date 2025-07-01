Raiders' Devin White Has Something to Prove in 2025
The Las Vegas Raiders want to improve next season in so many ways. One of the things they will have to do better next season, if they want to win more games, is stop the run. The Raiders defense did not do a good job of that last season. But in 2025, that can be a whole different story. The Raiders' defense is looking to take the next step to be a top defense in the league. They will have their work cut out for them.
The Raiders lost some key players on the defensive side of the ball this offseason. The Raiders did a good job of addressing those positions in free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft. One of the Raiders lost a lot in the linebacker position. That was a good group for the Silver and Black last season, but in 2025, it is going to look a lot different.
The Raiders did not re-sign linebackers Robert Spillane or Divine Deablo. Those players were in the middle of the defense over the last few seasons. The biggest shock was when the Raiders let Spillane walk this offseason. Maybe people thought that if there was one player that the Raiders were going to keep, it was going to be Spillane. He was great for the Raiders during his time in Las Vegas.
One veteran linebacker the Raiders got this offseason was Devin White. White has been a good linebacker in the NFL, but over the last few seasons, has been looking to get back on track. Coming to Las Vegas can be that fresh start for White. He knew Raiders' new general manager, John Spytek, well. Spytek was one member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' scouting department that drafted White.
White was also teammates with Raiders minority owner Tom Brady in Tampa Bay. They were both part of that Super Bowl winning team. Now, White will look to prove that he can still be a good starting linebacker in the National Football League. He gets his best chance to do that now with the Silver and Black.
Raiders new head coach Pete Carroll has always liked having veteran leaders on the field on both sides of the ball. But White is going to have to prove it next season on the field.
