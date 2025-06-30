What "Just Win Baby" Looks Like for Raiders in 2025
The famous motto of the Raiders has been "Just Win Baby." And the Raiders want to do just that in 2025. The Silver and Black want to get back to their winning ways, which they have not had in a long time. This offseason, the Raiders have put that motto to work. The Raiders have made a lot of different moves to give the franchise the best chance to find success next season.
Raiders' late great owner Al Davis did everything to win. No matter what, it was "Just Win Baby." And now, current owner Mark Davis wants to have some of the winning that his dad had. Mark Davis has now brought in football people around him that will put the franchise in a better position to have that success and build a winning culture year after year.
Davis went out and got the best quarterback of all time to be his go-to man in important decisions that the franchise makes. Tom Brady is now a minority owner of the Raiders, and he has had a good impact on the team so far.
The Raiders also went out and got head coach Pete Carroll, an experienced head coach who has proven to bring success to the franchise. Those are just some of the moves that the Raiders have made this offseason to give that "Just Win Baby" feeling to the team heading into the new season.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about the "Just Win Baby" mindset and what it will look like in 2025 on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I had Raiders fans say to me, anything less than a Super Bowl is a failure for the Raiders," said Carpenter. "Okay, that is fine, you are entitled to that opinion ... You might say playoffs or it is not a successful season. I do not think that is a fair representation ... If this team goes 8-9 and goes to the playoffs, I am not convinced that is a successful season."
"This team can go 10-7 and miss the playoffs and I think that is a highly successful season ... I still think they are a few players away from being a Super Bowl contender ... I could see a plausible scenario that they get to 10 wins. I do not think it is probable ... In 2025, getting to 9-8 is just winning. I do not think it is unrealistic for these kinds of expectations with this team."
