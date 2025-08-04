Raiders Rookie Looking Good in Training Camp
The Las Vegas Raiders are in their third week of training camp and have looked good so far. They will have to continue that and even fix the things they have not done well. The Raiders need to build chemistry across all units of the team. They want to get better in a lot of areas, and training camp is the place to get all the bad habits out of the way. The Raiders will soon have to cut down the roster, and this is the last impression some players will make on the coaches.
The Raiders' offense will be a big question heading into the season. But this season, the Raiders are set up for success on that side of the ball. They have made moves that make them better on offense, and now have a good offensive coordinator in Chip Kelly. Kelly will put his players in the best position to be successful and knows how to get the most out of this offense.
One player that will be key for the Silver and Black is rookie running back Ashton Jeanty. He was the team's first-round pick, and he is looking to give the offense the running back they have been looking for. Jeanty has had a good camp so far, and he has come as advertised.
• "Ashton Jeanty’s come as advertised. His contact balance is rare, he can pull away from defenders, and his low-to-the-ground build makes him difficult for defenders to locate before he’s past them," said Sports Illustrated NFL Insider Albert Breer.
"The Raiders knew they were getting all that when they drafted him sixth. What the coaches were less aware of was how quickly Jeanty would be ready to roll in the passing game. Like most college backs, he wasn’t asked to do much in the way of pass protection at Boise State—and that’s something that can keep young guys at that position off the field early in their careers."
"Jeanty has quickly shown that won’t be a problem, and he’s looked really natural catching the ball too, which has created a lot of optimism that he’ll be a three-down player right out of the gate for the Raiders. I’d be surprised if he doesn’t have a massive rookie year."
