WATCH: Brock Bowers Sounds Off on the Raiders
SUMMERLIN, NV-- This past weekend, the Las Vegas Raiders and Las Vegas Golden Knights, players participated in the team's charity softball event with the Las Vegas Golden Knights. The event allowed the Raiders connect with the community, and with each other.
The Raiders made good use of the event, growing closer with each other this past weekend.
Raiders tight end, Brock Bowers, addressed the media prior to the Raiders and Las Vegas Golden Knights' charity softball event this past weekend.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Raiders' Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly spoke following minicamp. Below, we have a partial transcript.
Q: What is Ashton Jeanty's potential in the offense?
"Chip Kelly: I mean, Ashton is as talented at back as a young guy coming in the league that I've seen. He's really special. His ability to sustain runs after contact, his contact balances is kind of a really rare quality. He's got a low center of gravity, and I think it's tough to get him down and normally the first guy doesn't. And you look at all of the tape of his games last year, and it didn't matter who he played, because they obviously played in the Mountain West, but when he played Oregon and he played Penn State, you look at how he performed in those games," Kelly said.
"And I think sometimes you get caught up in just looking at the numbers, but I think it was like 35 missed tackles he created in the Penn State game. Now, Penn State's defense, we playedagainst them, they're outstanding. That was a little bit different league for Boise at that time, but not for Ashton in terms of what he did. So, excited to see him. It's different, obviously as we know during OTAs, because it's not tackle. We're not taking guys to the ground. I don't think he'll get tackled till we get to our first preseason game, but I'm really excited.
"The one thing about him is he's a reallyquick learner. He also had experience there with Dirk Koetter, was his offensive coordinator in his last year. Dirk has been a long time coach in this league, been a head coach in this league, and is a really, really good football guy. So he came in with a good basis and understanding. And so, he's done a great job, really, really excited to work with him. I know everybody in the offensive staff was excited when Spy [John Spytek] made that selection."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and weigh in on this take.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.