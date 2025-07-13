Raiders' Owner Mark Davis Sounds Off on Recent Addition
The Las Vegas Raiders believe a slew of changes on the offensive side of the ball will make them a much more difficult team to beat this upcoming season.
Las Vegas added veteran quarterback Geno Smith earlier this offseason, improving what was one of the worst quarterback rooms in the National Football League last season. However, it was another offseason addition that will be more valuable long term.
"I thought he was the best player for us at that time in the draft. Obviously, scouts and everybody els did as well. A lot of work went into that. It was awesome that he was available," Davis noted. "He very well could be and should be and will be [another great Raiders running back."
Jeanty is undeniably talented, as his body of work speaks for itself. However, Davis noted that some of his off-the-field traits made him just as enticing of a pick as abilities on the field.
"He brings a lot of things. Obviously, he is a great running back. He has superior balance, which is something everybody has been talking about. He knows football, he is a smart ball player. He is somebody that right out of the box, you can trust. He stayed there (at Boise State) when he could have gone other places but he decided to finish out what he started. That showed loyalty and other things that are qualities you look for in a teammate," Davis said.
"[I am excited about] watching the games, seeing what happens and seeing some of the progress, seeing what the pieces that we put together this offseason, thats making everybody excited; seeing them work together."
Following the NFL Draft, Raiders General Manager John Spytek noted which of Jeanty's traits made him desirable enough to the Raiders for them to draft him with the No. 6 pick. Some believe that is too high of a draft pick to use on a running back, as running backs generally have the shortest careers.
"Well, there's a lot of things to talk about, but one of the things, he was hard to tackle. I mean, guys couldn't get him on the ground. And I compared him with a lot of players in the past, that skill to make people miss and to bounce off tackles and to use the force of the tacklers," Spytek said.
And he had marvelous talent in that regard, and that he reminded me – and I'm not going to share them with you, because I don't want to compare – but with a number of players that we've watched over the years, and going back quite a ways. I thought he was that unique."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and weigh in on this take.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.