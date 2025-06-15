Which DL Will Make the Raiders Roster?
The Las Vegas Raiders have made all the right decisions and moves this offseason to set up their franchise up for success in 2025.
The Silver and Black hired a veteran head coach in Pete Carroll, who will bring his experience of winning football to the Raiders and his leadership. He will also give the Raiders a coach who will bring stability, which they have been looking for since their move to Las Vegas.
They also hired new general manager John Spytek who does an excellent job of finding talented players and who will find the right players for the Silver and Black. We have already seen this offseason what these two are trying to do with the Raiders.
Sooner, the Raiders will start training camp and that is when they will start making their 53-man roster. For players, training camp can be a place where they make the team or do not.
Our Hondo Carpenter gives his prediction of what the 53-man roster will look like on the defensive line on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast.
"Tyree Wilson, the guy, has taken a ton of criticism unfairly," said Carpenter. "He comes into the league with a major injury ... He had to play. He was not good as a rookie, but he should not have been playing ... He came in last season, and he left seven sacks on the table. Rob Leoard and I talked about that. If you look at last season as his rookie year, he is learning those skill sets. You are not going to teach his speed, bend, length, or athleticism.
"Charles Snowden, I think he is close to a lock, but not a lock. Snowden, I think it is a 52 percent chance he makes the roster. I like this young man. I like his game, his size, his bend. I just like the way he does it."
"The next guy I got is a lock is Christian Wilkins. When he is playing healthy, he is one of the top three defensive tackles in the league. The Raiders expect him back by the start of the season, so I got him on the roster."
"Another lock to make the roster is Tonka Hemingway. This is the first rookie to make this roster, and who we talked about on defense. He does a lot ... Those defensive coaches really like Tonka."
"Adam Butler. He is as committed. He is a guy who takes players under his wings. He mentors ... He helps with anything. He is the consummate leader that you need in that locker room ... Those young defensive linemen are around him. Adam Butler is good for the Raiders.
