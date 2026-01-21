Why Maxx Crosby Needs to Remain a Raider This Offseason

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby is the best defensive player in the National Football League. Crosby is all about facing the best, and he is always looking for that challenge in the league.

Every time Crosby gets that opportunity, he wants to be his best and make the biggest impact on the field. Crosby is a great player, and a lot of players around the league respect him. Crosby is always looking to get better out there on the field and make it difficult for opposing offenses.

Crosby has been the face of the Silver and Black for many years now. He is the staple of what a Raider is all about. Crosby comes in every season and shows that he has improved his craft. That is hard to do, and you do not see that from many players in the NFL.

Crosby's mindset is all about getting better, being the best, and doing whatever it takes to make his team better. That is unmatched and hard to find in players. Crosby is the best and always looking to get better.

Maxx Crosby needs to stay a Raider

With the Raiders starting this rebuild, many questions have now come into play about Crosby's future with the organization.

Many think that the Raiders are not a team that is in the win-now mode and are looked at as being at least a few years away from competing for a playoff spot. Crosby is in his prime, and many teams would love to trade and acquire a generational player and a great one like Crosby. Teams were already looking for trades last season.

This offseason, the Raiders' phone is gonna be ringing even more with the team looking to make a huge splash, like getting a trade for Crosby. But the Raiders should not trade Crosby. Crosby is a player who is the standard of this team. And you need him in that locker room to show all the young players and future rookies that will be coming in, what it is all about to be the best in the NFL. He takes that leadership to heart, and that is something that could get this team going as well.

You do not want to lose a player like Crosby. We have already seen what the Raiders' culture and stability have been like in the last few years, and losing Crosby will set the Raiders even further back. That is something they cannot afford to do once again.

