Raiders' Maxx Crosby is the Standard
The Las Vegas Raiders have the best defensive player in the National Football League. Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby does everything with all he's got.
He gives his all on and off the field. That is what separates him from the rest. The Raiders have a special player in Crosby, and that is why they signed him this offseason to a massive extension and believe in him so much to lead this team.
Crosby has been the best for the last couple of seasons in the league. When he got to the NFL, he was trying to make a name for himself, and his mindset changed for the better.
That is where the extra work came along and the mindset to go after everything. Crosby has gotten better each season since being drafted by the Silver and Black. Every year, he is always looking at ways to improve.
Next season, with the regime, it will be no different for Crosby. He is trying to go out there and dominate the opponent. Crosby will stop at nothing to prove he is the best and the best defensive player in the NFL.
He has led the way for the team over the years, and he is now the standard for the franchise and what they are looking for in players they bring on and trust to play on the team.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about how Crosby sets the standard for the Raiders on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"If you are going to talk about defense in the National Football League, let alone the Silver and Black, Raiders Nation, you start with the best defensive player in all the National Football League, and that is Maxx Crosby," said Carpenter. "He is a man of great integrity off the field. He is a tremendously successful businessman... as well he is a tremendous father, great husband, and a wonderful friend. Maxx Crosby ... He loves to compete, he has that switch."
"Maxx sets the absolute standard for this team. He is the first man in the building, often long before coaches. He is the last guy to leave. He does all of his treatments. He watches more films."
"Everything that Maxx does is at a standard."
