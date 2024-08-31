Can Raiders' Rushing Attack Be Effective vs. Top Defenses?
The Las Vegas Raiders want to upgrade their run game as we approach the 2024 season.
The Raiders open the year against the Los Angeles Chargers, who hired Jesse Minter as their defensive coordinator after he engineered one of the best defenses college football has ever seen.
Coach Antonio Pierce tabbed Luke Getsy as his offensive coordinator after he crafted excellent run games with the Chicago Bears. Getsy will look to bring that expertise to Las Vegas, which finished with the third-worst rushing attack in the league in 2023.
Improving the run game will greatly help Gardner Minshew II, who is entering his first season as the Raiders’ starting quarterback. The Raiders will likely not call for Minshew to carry the offense, so having a reliable run game is imperative.
The Raiders need to improve their run game and be one of the top-15 rushing attacks in the league if they want to return to the postseason. The Raiders will face some of the league’s best run defenses this season.
Of the 14 teams the Raiders play this season, five finished in the top 15 in run defense in 2023. While these teams likely will not look the same defending the run this season, they are still competent defenses who will pose problems for the Raiders.
Can the Raiders' new-look run game hold up against the top run defenses in the league?
Pierce and the Raiders will depend heavily on Zamir White to continue the improvement and production he found at the end of last season. White is a league-wide breakout candidate and could become one of the top backs in the AFC if he has a big season.
The Raiders were right on the edge of the postseason last year despite having an ineffective run game. With an influx of veteran backs and a potential breakout star, the Raiders could rise through the rushing offense rankings. Will it be enough to win them a couple extra games?
The Raiders’ offensive identity will be smash-mouth football and establishing the run. They will need to make that happen against some of the best defenses in the league if they want to achieve their goals and finally return to the postseason.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.