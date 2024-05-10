Film Study: Raiders OT DJ Glaze
The Las Vegas Raiders had questions about their offensive line depth going into the 2024 season.
They addressed those questions throughout the offseason, making various signings and improving that depth.
They added one young offensive lineman: Maryland offensive tackle Delmar "DJ" Glaze, whom the team selected in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Glaze is an intriguing prospect for several reasons. He has impressive size at 6-foot-4 and 315 pounds and remarkable athleticism for the position.
Glaze played a lot of right tackle for the Terrapins in 2022 and left tackle in 2023. He will likely compete for the starting right tackle position as a member of the Silver and Black.
Let’s dive into Glaze’s film and see what made him an interesting player.
Right away, Glaze gets off the snap incredibly quickly. Having an offensive lineman with that kind of quickness is beneficial in today’s NFL with so many speed rushers.
The next thing that jumps off the film is Glaze’s impressive hand quickness and arm length. Offensive linemen need to have reach to keep edge rushers away from their quarterback, so seeing Glaze with that trait is encouraging.
Glaze’s quick and strong hands are another element of his game that gives him a real shot at competing for the starting right tackle spot. He can quickly punch into defenders and then keep them away with his strength and the length of his upper body.
Glaze can handle any kind of rusher. He has the traits to handle either whether he is lined up against a strong bull-rusher or a speed rusher.
Glaze has versatility, too. If the Raiders need him to play inside, he can kick inside to an interior spot.
One element of Glaze’s game that needs to improve at the next level is his footwork and lower body. There are times on tape when he opens his stance too wide, allowing rushers to get to his inside quickly. He will need to tighten his stance and footwork when he snaps in an NFL game.
Glaze is an intriguing prospect the Raiders took a chance on in the third round. He may have a tough path to competing for snaps at right tackle, but his length and athleticism should give him a real shot at competing.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.