Raiders' Third-Round Pick DJ Glaze on Where He Can Play, Where He Can Improve
In the third round of the NFL Draft, Las Vegas Raiders general manager Tom Telesco used a third consecutive pick to help address the team’s offensive line. After using the No. 13 pick in the draft on a tight end that can block, Telesco used the team’s second-round pick to select a talented guard in Jackson Powers-Johnson. He would then address another specific team need: depth along the offensive line.
The Raiders used the 77th overall pick to select offensive tackle DJ Glaze from Maryland. According to the Raiders, “since 2021, Glaze has a 2.8 percent quarterback pressure percentage allowed, which is seventh among draft-eligible offensive tackles.”
Glaze said he can play multiple positions along the offensive line, which is essential to the Raiders.
"I don't really have a specific position,” Glaze said. “I feel like, for me, the main thing is being able to be comfortable anywhere. I played left tackle last year at Maryland, so that's kind of what I'm most recent at. But, I mean, being able to come in and just being able to play guard, being able to play tackle and be comfortable at it, that's the biggest thing for me. So, I mean, I'm comfortable anywhere they plug me. Like I said, I played a lot of tackle; that’s kind of where I have the most recent experience at, but I can go anywhere."
While Glaze saw success in pass protection, he could use additional development in his run blocking.
"There's always things to clean up, both pass and run,” Glaze said. “The biggest thing is making sure I continue to play with good technique everywhere. Technique will help me go a long way. In the NFL, everybody's quicker and stronger, so being able to be the person to play with technique, I feel like it will help. I mean, I feel like I did well in both areas, but there's always things I clean up no matter where it is.
“I started playing when I was four, so I mean, I was pretty much willing to do anything to get to this point here. This is only the beginning. So, I mean, the person I am, I wasn't going to let two ACL injuries stop me from reaching my goals. It was a time you're away from football, you have to work extremely hard rehabbing to make sure it's back healthy again.
