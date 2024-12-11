How Raiders Can Attack Falcons' Defense
The Las Vegas Raiders are taking on the Atlanta Falcons at home in a Monday Night Football showdown, hoping to stop a nine-game losing streak.
The Falcons are on a losing streak of their own, struggling to hold onto the football. Coach Antonio Pierce and his team hope to take advantage of quarterback Kirk Cousins’ frequent turnovers.
The Falcons have been a tough team to beat this season when they are playing at a high level, averaging 30.0 points per game in their victories. However, they are averaging just 14 points per game in their seven losses. The Raiders hope to slow down their high-powered offense.
However, the Falcons also have an interesting defense. Although Atlanta’s defense has talented pieces, it has not put it all together this season.
So, how can the Raiders’ offense move the ball against this Falcons' defense and score enough points to win?
It starts with protecting the quarterback. Whether former Falcon Desmond Ridder or Aidan O’Connell starts on Monday, the Raiders’ offensive line must give them time in the pocket.
Fortunately for the Raiders, the Falcons have struggled to pressure quarterbacks all season. While their pass rush has improved in the last two weeks, the Falcons are still last in the NFL in sacks (19).
The Falcons traded for star edge rusher Matt Judon in August, but the returns have not been what they hoped. He has just three and a half sacks this season. Arnold Ebiketie leads Atlanta in sacks with four.
The Raiders should utilize their offensive weapons over the middle, as the Falcons’ linebackers struggle in coverage. Troy Andersen and Nate Landman are not great coverage linebackers, as neither have a Pro Football Focus coverage grade higher than 59.1.
Atlanta's secondary is solid on the back end, featuring star cornerback AJ Terrell and safety duo Jessie Bates III and Justin Simmons. However, across from Terrell, Mike Hughes has struggled on the outside, and Clark Phillips and Dee Alford have not been great in the slot.
The Raiders must make it a point to target Hughes, Alford, and Phillips when their receivers line up against them.
The Falcons’ defense has improved in the past few weeks, but the Raiders could defeat them if they finish drives with touchdowns rather than field goals. Protecting the quarterback, targeting tight end Brock Bowers, and targeting Atlanta’s struggling defensive backs are the biggest keys to an offensive breakout.
