Raiders Defense Nearly Doubled Season Total in This Category
The Las Vegas Raiders' defense has struggled to create turnovers for most of the last three seasons. Last season, they finished near the middle of the pack in this category after finishing last in the National Football League in forced turnovers the prior season.
This season, the Raiders defense is again last in turnovers after sustaining numerous injuries to multiple starters earlier this season. The injuries have undoubtedly played a significant role in the unit's struggles.
In addition to the injuries to the Raiders' defense, the offense has struggled for the entire season. This has caused extra wear and tear on a banged-up defense that is forced to play more than it should.
The unit has struggled to force turnovers this season, as they entered their matchup against Tampa Bay with only five forced turnovers. However, on Sunday, the Raiders' defense forced three turnovers, nearly double their season total entering the game of five.
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce credited the defense with continuing to work hard to force turnovers, as it has remained an emphasis for the Raiders' coaching staff despite the struggles.
“Just constantly improving, something we talk about and work on each week, starts individual, then in team periods," Pierce said. "But I think just a conscious effort of our players. Really, you always talk about go get turnovers, well go out there and just take them, take them away.
"And I thought we did a good job pressuring the quarterback. We got a forced fumble there. Then obviously with the interceptions, heads up play by 44 [K'Lavon Chaisson], and Jack [Jones] had one in the end zone to take points off the board."
The Raiders' defense recorded four sacks and three forced turnovers on the day. The forced turnovers and sacks helped the Raiders stay within striking distance of the Buccaneers until they pulled away late in the game.
The Raiders defense hopes their success on Sunday will carry over to next week when they face Kirk Cousins and an Atlanta Falcons team that have been turning the ball over at a high rate over the last month.
This could make for an upset win for the Raiders on Monday Night Football.
