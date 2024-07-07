How Raiders' Quarterback Gardner Minshew Could Win the Starting Job
The Las Vegas Raiders will go into training camp in a couple of weeks with a quarterback competition in their hands. Aiden O'Connell and Gardner Minshew will battle it out. Both had starting jobs last season. O'Connell is a second year quarterback, well Minshew is a veteran.
At the moment O'Connell has the upper hand in the competition because he was the starter for the Raiders last season. This does not mean it will not be a fair competition. The Raiders want to see if O'Connell could be their quarterback of the future. Well, Minshew, has proven what he could do at the quarterback position when he has good weapons around him.
On a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast," our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. talked how Gardner Minshew could win the quarterback competition.
"You are hearing a lot of people talk about his [Minshew] movement. He is very good at it. But Gardner Minshew has a tendency sometimes to take some risk. And risk is great, if it works out... Gardner Minshew is a gunslinger, nothing wrong with that. They [Raiders] want ball security. So does he temper who he is a little bit, to give him ball security, because if he goes out and takes unnecessary risks that end up in a failure of ball security, he does not get a shot at all. Because ball security is the number one most important thing to Antonio Pierce. First one is ball security discipline," said Carpenter Sr.
"Number two is accuracy. You could take those risks if you are accurate... He is also going to have to learn about dropping the hammer. Going up to guys, listen I put that ball there, that is your job... I ask a couple of people about Gardner, and they say he is good, he will get on some guys, but they are going to want to see that. You cannot be the quarterback and be everyone's buddy... He has to be vocal in a leadership tone now... The fourth thing is, he is going to have to make the most of it when Aidan makes mistakes," Carpenter Sr.
