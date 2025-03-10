Is Shedeur Sanders a Risk in 1st Round?
The Las Vegas Raiders finally got their quarterback for next season. Last week, the Silver and Black traded for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. The veteran quarterback is expected to be the man under center in 2025.
Now as the Raiders naviagate through the rest of the offseason they will have a chance to take their future quarterback in this year's 2025 NFL Draft.
The Raiders own the 6th overall pick and they can decide if they want to use it on a quarterback or not.
The Raiders have been linked to University of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders since last season. Now, many experts have Sanders sliding down the draft board and some have said they do not think he is a first round talent.
Our Hondo Carpenter and attorney Jonathan Schopp discussed if Sanders is a risk at the top of the draft on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"If I was picking in this draft, I would not be picking Shedeur in the top and I love the kid," said Carpenter. "I think he has a chance to be super good. I just think there are question marks and good teams do not gamble in that top half, two-thirds of the first round, you just do not do it."
"I worry about size, it is always consistent. I worry about size, is he a little undersized, how much weight can he put on," said Schopp. "And I worry about what level of protection can you give him at the top of the draft. So your point is a decent one. How much of the NFL quarterbacks' success is about the fit."
"So for Sanders I would rather him be drafted in the perfect fit for him than the highest pick in the draft. I think the perfect fit absolutely more important than being taken high. Especially when the money is not that big of an issue and the salary is slotted."
"So if you are looking longterm which I am assuming he us in his adviser folks are, they want to be in the best possible fit for him. To me, it will be interesting to see how much size he can add because I also worry about durability. So many quarterback talents that get knocked out of having a great NFL career."
