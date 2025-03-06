One of Draft's Top QBs Shedeur Sanders Has Massive Fall in Mock
The biggest hole to fill for the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason is the quarterback position. The Raiders will have a chance of doing that once free agency opens up in a couple weeks or in the 2025 NFL Draft in April.
The Raiders have struggled to find a consistent starter at the quarterback position over the last few seasons. The Raiders have the money to go after any free agent quarterback they want and the draft capital to select one as well.
Head coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Spytek, and Raiders minority owner Tom Brady will be the ones leading the charge to find the next franchise quarterback for the Silver and Black.
Many have the Raiders as favorites to land University of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders in with their first-round pick in next month's draft. That is not the case for one NFL draft Analyst.
In draft analyst Lance Zierlein's latest mock draft he has Sanders falling all the way down to the end of the first round.
Zierlein has the Cleveland Browns selecting Sanders with the 29th overall pick after the Browns trade up with the Washington Commanders to land their next quarterback.
"Sanders' slide is over, as the Browns flip their No. 33 overall pick and an additional selection to the Commanders in order to take a swing at a QB of the future," said Zierlein.
"Any perceptions that Sanders is a product of Heisman Trophy-winner Travis Hunter’s greatness are slowly dispelled once you hit the tape. He’s seen mixed results under an intensely bright spotlight, but there are no signs his confidence has ever wavered."
"Sanders possesses a baseline of poise, savvy and accuracy, traits that are integral in becoming an NFL starter. He’s slow-twitch with standard arm talent and a longer release, but he worked around those limitations with anticipation and accuracy. He plays with decent command from the pocket and finds his rhythm when working on-time and on-platform; that said, he will pass on profits and look for the big play too often."
"Average velocity and slower rip times mean tighter windows against faster athletes, so throwing off-platform or trying to do more than his arm talent allows is ill-advised. He’s tough and willing to take the hit to complete the throw once he’s locked into his target. Sanders is pocket mobile and finds clean alternate launch points, but he often creates pressure and sacks with undisciplined pocket drops."
