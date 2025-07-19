Analyzing the Raiders' Chances at Winning the AFC West
After making several critical changes on both sides of the ball, the Las Vegas Raiders have made significant progress this offseason.
Las Vegas has revamped their offense and made serviceable changes on defense.
However, the Raiders must improve even more if they want to make a push to win the division. Recently, on First Things First, Nick Wright shared his thoughts on the Raiders' chances of winning the division. Wright does not think the Raiders have a good chance of doing so.
"Patrick Mahomes is 35-5 in divisional games. He is 19-1 in road divisional games. He is not losing the AFC West. So, I am not even going to say what it will take for the Raiders to win the division because it also something that would make me take the season off from watching football. They cannot win the division," Wright said.
Earlier this offseason, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll explained his approach to what will be a hotly contested divisional battle this upcoming season. The Raiders play in one of the most challenging divisions in the National Football League.
"Well, I'm going to go about it in a very competitive manner. I've gone against these guys for a long time, and I'm not going to assume that I've got them figured out. We've got to study and work our tails off to figure out what's coming up now, how they've grown and evolved, and all that," Carroll said.
"But to be battling against Andy [Reid] and Sean [Payton] and Jimmy Harbaugh, that's what it should be, and what will happen for us to survive the challenges of that division, we're going to be ready for whatever comes. And that's the way it should be. If you expect it to be easy, and you've got an advantage, I don't see it that way.
"The harder it is, the better it is for us to get good. And the sooner it's hard, the sooner we get better. And so, the challenge is enormous. Those guys are great, and I have great respect for them. I happened to be sitting next to Jim on one side, and I've got Andy on the other side in these meetings yesterday, and we were having a blast."
