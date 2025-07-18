Raiders' Mark Davis Explains What Will Make 2025 a Success
The Las Vegas Raiders are a changed organization.
There are various ways the Raiders could measure success this upcoming season. However, at the Battle for Vegas charity softball event, Raiders owner Mark Davis explained what he considers success
"We are always positive. We always feel that we can win the Super Bowl at this time this year. That is what our goal is. That would be success. Progress is also success, but getting the ultimate prize is really what we are after," Davis said.
The Raiders have a solid front office after adding Carroll and John Spytek to the fold a few months ago. Las Vegas' front office and roster moves should make for a more comptitive Raiders team on the field this upcoming season.
Earlier this offseason, Carroll explained some of the inner workings of the Raiders' front office.
"Dealing with Tom [Brady] is a moment-to-moment recollection of who he is. He stands for so much. He is not just a trivial, easygoing dude. He is on it. And I say that because he's such a tremendous competitor. He competes with everything that he's doing. He's really a clear communicator, directed focus, going back to understanding who he is, to great depths. He's an amazing asset. Really is an amazing asset in an array of ways. The only issue is that he's not around all the time, not there all the time with us. But it's not that he's not competing all the time," Carroll said.
"He's keeping track everything, we talk regularly. He's really close with John [Spytek], and they have a great relationship so that we can add the richness that he offers. He's going to have a blast doing this. He's so excited about it, so involved with everything. We're trying to do a good job of really keeping him connected so he really can be at the edge of giving the advice and helping us make decisions in a way it's representative of ownership.
"Ownership has really changed a bit at the club, and Mark Davis did a tremendous job envisioning what he could put together, starting with Tom and Tom Wagner that came with him, Egon Durban and Michael Meldman, those guys, they bring an energy like I bring, and there's an attitude that we share that is really compatible. And we're all looking forward to the next step, I hope, is a real cutting-edge approach and outlook that could be very unique and seen as that. And so, that's why this is such a great opportunity for me to have this chance."
