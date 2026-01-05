Raiders End Miserable Season Finally On a High Note

It was the final game for the Las Vegas Raiders this season. They were looking to pick up an AFC West win and close out the season how they want to. The Raiders' season has been a disappointing one, and it was one more game, and then they are off to getting their offseason started.

The Raiders have not won a division game coming into this one. That is something that is not a good look for a team trying to earn some respect in the West. The Raiders have this last game, and we are going to see more young players take the field today as well.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) is helped off the field in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

First Half

The Raiders started this game knowing that they were going to get the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Whether that changed the game plan or not, we may never know. The Raiders' defense came out and started this game on a positive note and got a quick stop. The Raiders offense then took the field looking to get some points on the board, but quarterback Kenny Pickett threw an early interception that led to the Chiefs getting a field goal on the board.

The Raiders' defense continued to have a dominating first half. Then the Raiders made the change at the quarterback position. For the first time in a long time, we saw quarterback Aidan O'Connell take the field for the Raiders. O'Connell drove down the field and got the Raiders on the board with a field goal to tie up the game at 3. O'Connell drove the offense down the field again, but they stalled again and settled for another field goal to take a 6-3 lead into halftime.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) warms up before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Second Half

The Raiders defense came out with the same energy to start the third quarterback. The Raiders could not mustard up any points in the quarterback but they have been moving the ball. The Chiefs scored a field goal to tie up the game heading in the final quarter of the season.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

To start the fourth the offense was able to set up Daniel Carlson for a field goal to take a 9-6 lead. The Raiders' defense continued to get stops, but it was one special team error that let the Chiefs get back into the game and take a late one-point lead with just over a minute to go. But O'Connell led the offense, and they set up Daniel Carlson for his career-long and game-winner. The Raiders end their losing streak and get an AFC West win to end the season.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) celebrates after kicking a field goal against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

