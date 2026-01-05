Raider Nation Reacts to Cathartic Regular-Season Finale vs Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders are on the verge of closing out a wildly disappointing 2025 season. This offseason is one that will decide the outlook of this team for the next five years or so. They have a top pick, plenty of cap space, and potentially a new head coaching spot opening up.

I don't think Pete Carroll will be coaching this team next season, and Geno Smith definitely won't be their starter. Even if the Raiders don't select Fernando Mendoza first overall in the draft, there's no way Smith keeps his starting job after the season he's had. However, a loss against the Chiefs first is required for them to even think about the first overall pick. What does Raider Nation have to say about this era-defining battle between AFC West opponents?

Raider Nation Reacts

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Chiefs began the game with the ball on offense, and it resulted in them having to punt after a Charles Snowden sack. Unfortunately, they gave the ball right back to the Chiefs as Kenny Pickett's first pass attempt was an interception.

Kenny Pickett trying to out show Geno today I guess 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Jared Ladd 𝕏 (@ItsJaredLadd) January 4, 2026

And y’all were worried that we’d beat the Chiefs?!?!?! Be serious 😭🤣 — JED 🔱🏴‍☠️ (@ThaMadTitan) January 4, 2026

We meet again Raider Nation for another Raiders interception 😂 pic.twitter.com/k1fPq2qcqI — Beverly Trillz (@BevTrillz) January 4, 2026

Pickett nearly avoided a safety on the Raiders' next drive after the pick. The Chiefs' offense has shown a lot of life with Brashard Smith. He's been killing them on the ground. The Raiders' offense, in comparison, can't get anything going on the ground or in the air. The Chiefs get on the board first with a field goal.

Pickett is garbage.. — Dominic (@domusus) January 4, 2026

Why is Jeanty playing in this god forsaken game — Raiderjayyy (@Raiderjayyy) January 4, 2026

Pickett has shown that he isn't deserving of being the starter for the Raiders. Aidan O'Connell has checked in to the game, which will hopefully mean some sort of offensive spark. Instead, it resulted in a turnover on downs.

We traded a 5th round pick for a qb with less awareness than Geno smith, can’t make this stuff up 😂 — Kyle Brass (@kylebrass27) January 4, 2026

Aiden wtf was that throw — ghost (@stkjay112) January 4, 2026

The Chiefs were driving after the Raiders turned the ball over, but then they fumbled the ball, which the Raiders recovered. This ended in them tying the game with a field goal. The Raiders own the first overall pick already, thanks to the New York Giants, but the Raiders still have a huge advantage if they lose.

If the Raiders lose (2-15) they’ll get the 1st pick in every round & 1st waiver position all of 2026



If the Raiders win (3-14), they’ll trade picks at the top of every round with any of the other 3 win teams (Jets, Titans, Cardinals)



Still a big game right now vs the Chiefs — ShifftttyyyQB1🏴‍☠️ (@raiders1022) January 4, 2026

There's still a matter of pride, and a win wouldn't be the worst thing now that they've secured the first overall pick. Daniel Carlson kicked another field goal to give them a lead entering halftime. Raider Nation is upset it wasn't a touchdown attempted against their divisional rival.

Pete Carroll settling for a field goal on 4th and 2 from the 5 with a 2-14 record should be enough to send him into the sunset — FatterMallon (@FattMallonest) January 4, 2026

Fire Pete Carroll — HimQuan__ (@WayneOhh1) January 4, 2026

Pete Carroll is a coward dawg can’t wait for that alert when he is let go! — RICH (@RRICH1990) January 4, 2026

Pete Carroll not going for it is sad — Raiders Report Mitchell Renz (@MitchellRenz365) January 4, 2026

Skipping until the end of the third quarter, the Chiefs were able to tie the game with a field goal of their own. Jeanty has been in the game this whole time, and they're giving him a lot of carries, in hopes he can go for 100 yards.

Can they bench Ashton Jeanty? Chiefs are focused on stopping him completely now, screw the 1k don’t let him get hurt — Gabe 🕺🏽🛸 (@FreeRuggslll) January 4, 2026

Seeing all the young players actually playing good just let you know how dumb Pete carroll is for not playing them — Raiders.now (@Yappin_Raiders) January 4, 2026

The Raiders kicked another field goal to go on top. The Raiders are a couple of minutes away from kicking off their 2026 year with a win. Their defense has played with a hunger, and their offense has performed better with O'Connell.

DL great today. — rd711 🇺🇸🇮🇳 (@rdesai711) January 4, 2026

This is exactly why AOC cant be a franchise QB, FG’s over TD’s , still hope we can keep him for the long term backup — JC (@IPApapi_) January 4, 2026

What’s more important? Securing the first pick in every round by losing? Or potentially sending Crybaby Kelce out to retirement with a loss to US? Give me the win! — Carlos Escobar (@escoefiddy) January 4, 2026

Tyree Wilson has had himself a game, stepping up for Maxx Crosby's absence, and his safety extended the Raiders' lead late in the 4th quarter. The Raiders won today on many fronts; hopefully, they can win the game as well.

Tyree Wilson brother what took u so long? — AlexJr🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️ (@alex___francisc) January 5, 2026

TYREE WILSON !!! Luv it — T (@TMart2169) January 5, 2026

Tyree having the game of his life 🤣🤣🤣 — JED 🔱🏴‍☠️ (@ThaMadTitan) January 5, 2026

The Chiefs forced a fumble after their drive ended with a safety, and they were able to kick a field goal. The Raiders couldn't do anything to respond, and the Chiefs kicked another field goal on their next drive. This would give them a 1-point lead. Carlson nailed a 60-yard field goal to give the Raiders a good win heading into the offseason.

O’Connell comes off the bench and leads us to victory with a 4th quarter comeback!! — D (@ShutupD) January 5, 2026

Fuck it, beating the chiefs always better 💯💯 — RjSl1de5🌪️ (@RJslide5) January 5, 2026

LETS GOOOOO — Vick♠️ (@viixxterr) January 5, 2026

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us today on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and find all of our daily content. Go visit our Facebook page to let us know your thoughts on the Raiders winning in Week 18 WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.