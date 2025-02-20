Why Raiders Can Take Experienced QB Dillon Gabriel in 2025 NFL Draft
The biggest hole to fill for the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason is the quarterback position. The Raiders will have a chance of doing that in the 2025 NFL Draft. They currently have the sixth overall pick but can move up if they feel that they have their guy at the top of the draft board. The Raiders have struggled at the quarterback position over the last couple of seasons.
The Raiders have not had a consistent starter at the quarterback position over the last two seasons. If the Raiders want to contend for a playoff spot next season they will have to get a quarterback in the draft.
The Raiders can take an experienced quarterback who will be ready to play next season if needed. University of Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel will be a player the Silver and Black take a close look at. Dillon had a great season last year and can be one of the sleeper picks in this year's draft.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about how Gabriel is the most experienced quarterback in this draft on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Dillon Gabriel, this guy intrigues me," said Carpenter. "One scout said he is 100 percent a Bill Parcells type player with a ton of offensive experience. Bill Parcells used to talk about how much experience he wanted from a guy. He wants him to get it all out in college, this is Dillon Gabriel. Mr. Experience."
"He has NFL throws with the zip. He is an NFL ready quarterback. Nice arm that can deliver the ball deep. Knows when to throw the ball and when to run. Great threat with his feet but does not rely on them. That is a big one right there. You see a lot of guys that rely on their feet and then get to their feet too quick."
"He will stay in the pocket, the kid is tough as nails, and he knows when to run. These are all good things. Considering his position, he has special speed as a quarterback. Great vision and throws people open. This is a real deal. The best quarterbacks throw the guys open."
"His weakness, he is 25 years old. You are getting an older guy. This is the big one, his size, he is listed at 6'0 195. No one I spoke to thinks he is six foot or 195. So, there is a lot of concern there."
