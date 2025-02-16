Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast: Reach and Magnitude of Raiders, NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders have an enourmous buzz around the franchise with addition of Pete Carroll, and John Spytek. But, there is no doubt the biggest reason for excitement is the addition of the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) in Tom Brady.
Our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast deals with the enormous magnitude and reach of the Silver and Black and looks to the NFL Draft.
Additionally, you can read a partial transcript from the latest press conference with Pete Carroll, and John Spytek.
Q: How does your experience as a veteran coach match with John's vision as a first-time GM going forward?
Coach Carroll: "Oh, man, I think it's a perfect mesh opportunity for us to show you how important it is for this relationship to be at the tip of the spear for our program. His background, his mentality, his devotion to character and football and the game and having respect for what it takes to make this thing strong and right has just hit me right in my heart. I'm thrilled about sharing the years and the experience with the energy and the juice that he brings. It's going to work out great."
Q: Is there any kind of history between you two guys going back, and what excites you about this partnership going forward, about having this pairing together?
Spytek: "A little history in Super Bowl XLVIII, I was working for the Broncos, and we got our faces caved in by the Legion of Boom. I told him when we first talked, I was still sore from that. But I've been a big fan of his for a long time, the energy his teams play with, the commitment to run the ball, play great defense, support the quarterback. We're going to do all those things here. That all came through the first couple phone conversations we had. Two people that I think just have a love and respect and passion for the game, and although we've kind of grew up on different coasts, we see the game very similarly, and I'm super excited for that.
Coach Carroll: "Yeah, I think our connection with the game of football and how much we love what this stands for and what it's all about has connected us immediately. It's been seamless, and away we go. We've got a lot of difficult decisions to make, and you'll see us come together on our thoughts and all, but with absolute conviction we're going to go take this together and take it on in really great fashion."
