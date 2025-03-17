Raiders Get Big Boost in Post-FA Power Rankings
The Las Vegas Raiders watched linebacker Robert Spillane, safety Tre'von Moehrig, cornerback Nate Hobbs, and others leave for new pastures. They retained defensive Malcolm Koonce and defensive tackle Adam Butler. Extended Maxx Crosby, All-Pro edge rusher and the team's best player.
Las Vegas also traded for a starting quarterback, Geno Smith.
As for signings, the Raiders brought in a chess piece safety in Jeremy Chinn and cornerbacks Lonnie Johnson Jr. and Eric Stokes, as well as veteran linebacker Elandon Roberts.
The additions and subtractions, as well as the retainment, gives reason for the Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer to boost the Raiders up six spots in his latest early power-ranking.
The Raiders were originally No. 29. Now they are No. 23.
"The Raiders will be a lot more competitive under fiery Pete Carroll and savvy Chip Kelly, getting the right blend of motivational and schematic juice," wrote Iyer. "Geno Smith shores up QB, and they look ready to bump up winning help from the defense and running game."
Carroll made it clear on Day 1 that there was to be a new culture implemented in the desert -- a competitive one.
"It all starts with competition," he told reporters at his introductory press conference. "You're either competing or you're not. I'm going to make sure that that's really clear to these guys from the moment they get here. We're going to go out and draft a class and there will be a few free agents maybe we'll be able to attract, and we'll need to see those guys and we'll need to see what they're all about. ... If there's one thing that I want them to understand - and I'll start the message right now - if you want to be on a great team, you need to be a great teammate. Teaching what that's all about and instilling that in the makeup of our program is going to be crucial."
Iyer mentioned the run game, a point of emphasis under Carroll. The Raiders were 32nd in the league in rushing offense in 2024. The former Super Bowl-winning head coach is looking to change that, and there is much speculation around the possibility that the Raiders could use the No. 6 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to select Boise State's Ashton Jeanty.
