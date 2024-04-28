What NFL Media is Saying about Las Vegas Raiders' Draft
The 2024 NFL Draft has come and gone.
The Las Vegas Raiders have wrapped up their draft class, headlined by Georgia tight end Brock Bowers.
The Raiders will be able to do some interesting things on offense. Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy has two excellent tight ends he can use in offensive sets.
NFL media releases grades and their thoughts about each draft class as the draft concludes. The Raiders’ class appears to have received mixed reactions from NFL media, scoring low in some cases and high in others.
Nate Davis of USA Today ranked the Raiders’ class No. 23 and gave them a B- grade. Here's what he wrote about the Raiders:
“A team that openly coveted a quarterback – or, at least, new HC Antonio Pierce did – had been frozen out of the market entirely by the time the 13th pick rolled around Thursday night. Maybe they miscalculated, maybe first-year GM Tom Telesco played it conservatively as he tended to do with the Chargers. Regardless, the Silver and Black regrouped to get Bowers in Round 1 and Oregon OL Jackson Powers-Johnson in Round 2, both plug-and-play starters and likely impact players.”
Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame was a fan of the Raiders’ draft haul, giving them an A-. On the Silver and Black’s class, Verderame wrote:
“The Raiders and their fans should be thrilled. Without trading up, Las Vegas was able to select Bowers, who was easily the best tight end in this class. Then, on Day 2, GM Tom Telesco found a pair of starting-caliber offensive linemen in Powers-Johnson and Glaze, with the former ranking as the class’s best center.”
Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer did not like the Raiders’ class whatsoever. He ranked it as the worst class in the league and gave it a D grade. Iyer said the following of the Raiders’ haul:
“The Raiders' draft, from a talent perspective, was fine early. Bowers was worthy of their first-round pick, but it was a bit of a luxury reach with much bigger needs at other positions. Powers-Johnson easily was their best pick, whether he starts at center or right guard. But it cannot be ignored that the Raiders were disinterested in chasing QB or wide receiver at any point in a strong class for both early. Tom Telesco's initial class also pales badly to everyone else in the division.”
Draft grades are simply on paper and not on the field. Whether NFL media has a positive or negative view of the Raiders’ class, all the Raiders can do now is put pads on and leave it all out on the field.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.