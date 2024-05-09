Raiders Addressed Right Side of OL Quickly
For most of the offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders were mostly set on offense.
However, there was one -- or two, really -- glaring concerns on that side of the ball: the right side of the offensive line.
The Raiders had nearly three issues to address if they had not re-signed center Andre James. That would have put almost the entire offensive line into question outside of left tackle Kolton Miller.
However, the Raiders answered those questions rather quickly this offseason. While it didn’t come in the first wave of free agency, it came shortly after and in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Raiders set themselves up for the present and the future.
First, the Raiders addressed the right guard position. They did not re-sign veteran Greg Van Roten, who played well for the Raiders in his lone season in the Silver and Black. Instead, they decided to plug that hole with another veteran, former Chicago Bear Cody Whitehair.
The 31-year-old Whitehair is a former Pro Bowler who is versatile enough to play center or guard. The Raiders value versatility in their offensive linemen heavily, as several of them can play multiple spots.
It’s reasonable to say the Raiders upgraded at right guard this offseason with the addition of Whitehair.
The Raiders then selected Oregon lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson in the second round of the draft. Powers-Johnson played guard and center for the Ducks but was viewed as a center at the next level.
However, when his name was called, he was announced as a guard, which likely signifies a move to that position in the NFL. Powers-Johnson will likely compete for one of the guard spots with either Whitehair or Dylan Parham.
The Raiders also signed former New Orleans Saints three-time Pro Bowler Andrus Peat to compete for the starting right tackle position. Peat can also play guard, staying consistent with the versatility theme.
Peat could compete with Thayer Munford, who played over 500 snaps at left and right tackle last season, according to Pro Football Focus.
With uncertainty at quarterback and a new full-time starting running back in Zamir White, the Raiders needed to address their offensive line.
They did so by adding savvy veterans and excellent young talent.
