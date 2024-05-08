Raiders' Decamerion Richardson Dubbed Day 3 Draft Pick Who Could Potentially Start
The Las Vegas Raiders had a respectable first draft under General Manager Tom Telesco last month.
Most of the attention the club has received has been for its first- and second-round picks -- tight end Brock Bowers and guard Jackson Powers-Johnson, respectively. Their mid-to-late round picks, however, should not be overlooked.
Fans should be quite excited about one Day 3 pick, in particular: cornerback Decamerion Richardson of Mississippi State, the Raiders' fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
In a recent article from draft analyst Chad Reuter of NFL.com, Reuter ranked Richardson as the second-most likely Day 3 prospect to start next season.
"The Raiders' cornerback group was inconsistent last season and lacks size, so it was a natural fit for the 6-foot-2 Richardson to land in Las Vegas," Reuter wrote. "His sub-4.4 speed is another bonus at 188 pounds, and though he possesses only average short-area agility, his physical play against larger outside receivers will be useful as he grows into a larger role over the course of the season."
Richardson was the first of Las Vegas' three cornerbacks selected in this year's draft.
Despite not being named to any All-SEC teams in his college career, Richardson was one of the best cornerbacks in the conference, having led all SEC cornerbacks in tackles with 70 in the 2023 season and 85 the season before.
The Raiders have a fairly deep cornerback room now, so Richardson will be going up against some worthy competition this summer.
Reuter acknowledged the NFL's Day 3 prospects from last year who ended up earning starting jobs in their rookie campaigns. One of those players was Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell. Among him were Los Angeles Rams Pro-Bowl wide receiver Puka Nacua (fifth-round), Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Anthony Bradford (fourth-round), Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman Blake Freeland (fourth round), Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Dawand Jones (fourth round), New England Patriots offensive lineman Sidy Sow (fourth round), Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Trey Palmer (sixth round), Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Dante Stills (sixth round), Colts cornerback Jaylon Jones (seventh-round) and Green Bay Packers cornerback Carrington Valentine (seventh round).
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.