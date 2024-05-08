PFF Honors Raiders for Second-Round Pick
The Las Vegas Raiders addressed their needs on the offensive line in this year’s NFL Draft.
Aside from adding one of the best prospects in the draft, tight end Brock Bowers, with their first-round pick, selecting guard Jackson Powers-Johnson from Oregon in the second round was arguably the Raiders’ best draft pick this year.
Powers-Johnson, the 2023 Rimington Trophy winner, was one of the best lineman available in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Raiders selected him at No. 44 overall.
Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus praised the Raiders’ pick in a recent “2024 NFL Draft Superlatives” article.
Sikkema declared Las Vegas’ selection of Powers-Johnson as the “best pick from the trenches.”
“There were a lot of good offensive line selections in the 2024 NFL Draft — a class that can be good enough to produce some of the top players at their positions over the next few years,” Sikkema wrote. “But Powers-Johnson was a major plus pick compared to my big board, as he was ranked 27th and wasn’t selected until Pick No. 44.
“Despite playing just one year as a starter, Powers-Johnson showcased the ability to start in the league at both guard and center. He took a strong step in proving that at the Senior Bowl, where he was the best offensive lineman through the three days of practice. Considering the value of where the Raiders got him and the projection of a starting role, this one deserved a shoutout beyond the guys who went in the first round.”
As Sikkema mentioned, Powers-Johnson can play both center and guard. With the Raiders having recently re-signed veteran starting center Andre James, however, the rookie will likely be playing at guard for the majority of his snaps.
Powers-Johnson could very well end up being one of Las Vegas’ starting guards next season, but he will have to earn the spot this summer first. The Raiders now have a stacked offensive line room with several new additions who are capable of starting, which is going to make for an interesting training camp battle this summer.
Powers-Johnson will get his first taste of the NFL when rookie minicamp begins Friday.
