Las Vegas Raiders Rookie G Jackson Powers-Johnson (JPJ) from NFL Rookie Camp
Guard Jackson Powers-Johnson
Q: What do you equate this to? You went through that whole draft process, then all of a sudden you're out on the grass playing football again. How do you go from just that process to all of a sudden now you're playing again? Jackson Powers-Johnson: "Blessed, never stressed. I mean, this is just a huge new opportunity for me to do and for me to be out here. For all the hard work and preparation and dedication I've put in my entire life, now you get to actually go have fun and play football. The dream has been achieved, but now there's new dreams to get after. So yeah, there's a little bit of sentiment walking out today, but now it's just on to the next."
Q: Very small sample size obviously, but you said when you started at Oregon you played guard, then all of a sudden you go from being the Remington award winner at center and now you're looking at the left side, how seamless is that transition? Again, one practice but what has that felt like? Powers-Johnson: "It felt great. I haven't played left guard in a bit, but it's a new challenge and that's exciting. When you kind of get to step out of your comfort zone or do something that you haven't done as much that's fun for me. That's what football is all about, that's what life's all about. You're not going to just do everything the same every day, and now I get to do something new. And yeah, it's been pretty seamless, but there's stuff I need to work on and that's really exciting to me."
Q: "How good doesit feel to just put the pads on and getstarted and hitsomething? It looked like you almost sent one of the trainers off their feet already in drills? How good does it feel to just hit something and get started? Powers-Johnson: "I mean, it's awesome I'm going to be honest. I love physicality, I love violence. I think that's how the sport should be played. And putting on just the helmet and getting going, I mean it's exciting. We don't have the full pads on yet, but I'm excited for that. It's been fun getting to hit a little bit, even if it's a bag. I'm sorry to that trainer too, I'll take him out to dinner."
Q: They talked about you as a leader at Oregon and now you come in as a rookie. And so you kind of have to start out at the back of the line. You have to earn that part of it. How do you go about doing that? Powers-Johnson: "I mean just being quiet and trying to earn the trust of the guys, still just being me and that's a message that AP [Antonio Pierce] has really put across to the rookies is just to be ourselves. But to really look up to the old guys and the vets and really taking what they're saying and trying to absorb as much knowledge as possible. But I'm still going to be myself. I'm still going to be the enthusiastic goofy, loving football type of guy but now I'm a rookie, and that's exciting and it brings new opportunity."
Q: You mentioned football and you mentioned life. What does this game of football mean to you? Powers-Johnson: "I mean, it means everything to me. I got into this game for pretty much my mental health. I was I was a big chubby kid growing up and I got bullied and my baseball coach was like, 'You know you can hit those guys and not get in trouble,' and that's kind of how I got into it. And ever since then, I think my physicality and violence has kind of turned into more protection. I think there's no better honor or privilege than to protect somebody. You think about our armed forces, think about police, you think about all of them protecting us. That's what we get to do on the field. So, it's a humbling thing for me to do, and it's exciting as well."
Q: There was a post-it note that I saw on your social media account that said "no matter what" that somebody was holding. Is that kind of a motto of yours, or was it something that you had going through the draft? Powers-Johnson: "That was my mom's thing she came up with. Draft Day - what's his name? Kevin Costner, Draft Day, he has his guy he says, 'Vontae Mack no matter what,' and my mom just wanted everybody that came to my draft party to do it just kind of signifying that everyone was behind me. It's a very emotional moment for sure, I was dehydrated after those tears, but it was it was awesome."
Q: Once you started hitting people, did the bullying stop at that point? Powers-Johnson: "No, not as much, I think they were just kids, but I was a lot more chiller of a person I think. Teachers were like, 'Oh, Jackson is a little more quiet today.' I was tired, so it was good."
Q: Just from being in the building just for a short time, who are some veterans and guys you've been able to talk to and have good conversations, kind of easing you into the process? Powers-Johnson: "We've just kind of been at different times, so there's not a lot of guys in, but Maxx Crosby is one that sticks out to me. He texted me right as I got drafted and I was kind of like, 'Oh, Maxx texted me.' But seeing him, getting to have lunch with him? Kind of just him kind of telling me what's going to happen, going through the ropes, what the culture is. I mean, a guy like that to be able to absorb knowledge from him is truly just a great opportunity as well. So, him, and then talked to Gardner [Minshew] a little bit here and there, and then I actually played with Anthony Brown who is a quarterback here too. Last time I played left guard, he was our quarterback, so just getting to talk to him reconnect with him and just kind of hear about the building. Nothing but great things said by everybody here, the coaching staff, the support staff, everybody in the Raiders organization has been truly just great to me and great to all the rookies, so it's been a great time."
Q: A lot has been made of your Raiders fandom growing up. I know there's a picture of the bedspread and sheets growing up. What was it like to actually step in the building, put on the uniform, see the logo that you're wearing? Powers-Johnson: "Humbling. I mean, first NFL game I ever went to was Raiders game, and there's just so much rich history of just people who are just absolutely nuts and just want to get after it and that's how I play. So, I think it's just a great fit for me, and then also just being able to put on these colors, put it on the helmet, put it on my chest is a truly a dream come true. If you buy in to the logo on the front, it's going to bless the name on the back, so I'm just excited to play for the Raiders."
Q: Have you felt that yet from kind of Raider Nation now that you're a part of it? Powers-Johnson: "I'd say a little bit. Everyone's been really nice. I mean really nice to my parents and my family, and they're all great on social media. So yeah, I'd say so."
Q: You had an outstanding career at Oregon by not allowing one sack. How do you feel that successin college prepares you for success at this next level? Powers-Johnson: "It's definitely not really me, it's just all the coaching and all the teammates I had before me and that I played with. I had unbelievable guys around me. I had unbelievable coaches, and they are the ones that really prepared me for this, it wasn't me. I mean, yeah, I'm the one that had to take snaps and do the work, but they're the ones that really prepared me and really had my back 100%. So, I attribute it to those guys. I think they really prepared me well, and I think Oregon does an unbelievable job of preparing people for the league."
Q: Your three names, how did that come about? Powers-Johnson: "Yeah, so I grew up as Jackson Light. My stepdad came into my life when I was three years old, raised me my entire life. I look like him, talk like him, and he's the one that got me into sports, got me into football and baseball. My mom wasn't really huge sports fan, now she's probably one of the biggest. But I kind of made that decision when I was seven, eight years old. I was like, 'Alright, he's my dad,' and I knew when I was 18, I was going to change my name. So, Powers is my mom's maiden name and Johnson is my stepdads last name. And then my middle name is James which is my dad's name. Just kind of a whole tribute to my stepdad and my mom and the people who really got me here."
Q: On draft day you told Coach Pierce that you wanted to whoop some tail out here for him out here in Las Vegas. Raider Nation gravitated towardsthat. What message would you send out to Raider Nation after your first day out here in rookie minicamp? Powers-Johnson: "I'm excited to be a Raider. I'm really excited. The autumn wind is a pirate. I love it."
Q: Do you remember the first Raider game you ever went to? Powers-Johnson: "They played the 49ers at the Coliseum I believe. I was four or five years old. I think the Raiders won, and just the fans - my parents were just kind of holding me because all the fans were all crazy. But I thought it was so cool that they're just like getting after it and cussing up a storm. You love fans like those, you don't want fans that are quiet and sit back and drink their tea. No, you want fans that are ready to go. So, they embody what kind of physicality you want to play with.”
