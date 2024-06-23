Looking Ahead to Raiders-Chiefs Black Friday Game
The Las Vegas Raiders will play in two prime-time games this upcoming season – one on Black Friday against their bitter rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs.
Last season, the Raiders broke their six-game losing streak to the Chiefs in a 20-14 upset victory on Christmas Day. Coach Antonio Pierce has instilled a new level of hatred for the Chiefs in this team that showed on the field in that game.
The Raiders want to make the playoffs in 2024, but beating the Chiefs again is high on their list of accomplishments, whether it’s just once, or if they can sweep them.
The Chiefs will have a target on their back in every game they play in 2024, but no target will be larger than when they play the Silver and Black.
The Raiders will play both those games like they have something to prove, but one with a national audience and a chance to send the Arrowhead Stadium crowd home upset again will hit a bit different.
The Chiefs are the defending back-to-back Super Bowl champions trying to do what no team in NFL history has done: three-peat. The Raiders would love nothing more than to be a roadblock on that journey if they can.
Of course, the Chiefs will boast one of the best offenses in the league as long as Andy Reid is the coach and Patrick Mahomes is the quarterback. Travis Kelce remains one of the top offensive threats in the league, too.
The Chiefs have upgraded their ancillary offensive pieces, bringing in Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown and selecting Texas star Xavier Worthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. They needed to upgrade at receiver, and they did in a big way.
The Raiders have questions at cornerback, so this might be a match-up they struggle with.
Defensively, the Chiefs have been one of the best teams in the league, with Steve Spagnuolo leading the way. While they lost L’Jarius Sneed, Trent McDuffie has proven he is more than capable of being their top cornerback.
Defensive lineman Chris Jones should continue to wreak havoc, and Nick Bolton has developed into an underrated star at linebacker.
This game will be highly anticipated once it rolls around in Week 13 on Black Friday. The Raiders will be looking to pull another upset.
