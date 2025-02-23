Analyst Has Different Narrative About Raiders Potential QB Sanders
Many are projecting that the Las Vegas Raiders will land University of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders with their first-round pick. Sanders is one of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 draft class. Many see him going in the top five.
If that is the case, then the Raiders will have to move up on the board to select Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Sanders is coming off his best college season. He, along with his dad, Deion Sanders, has helped turn around the Colorado football program. Now, Sanders will try to turn things around for the team that decides to draft him.
One NFL drafting expert has a completely different narrative about Sanders and believes that Sanders is the best quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft.
"After I had those conversations I went back and did a little more checking," said ESPN NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. "What somebody said well you know Shedeur is not what really we are looking for. The NFL is not really looking for that kind of quarterback."
"That caused a little pause for me, okay what are you saying? Do you have to be a run-around guy? Which is great. Lamar Jackson, and Josh Allen, are great to have a guy who can run around and create. That is great but are we saying we cannot win or we are not interested in a pocket passer."
"That they are not traditional. Now traditional is going to be the run-around guy. Let us call it an old-school pocket passer. Well, you think Joe Burrow would be considered old school?"
"My point here is that I do not buy into the fact that Shedeur Sanders is not an exciting prospect because he is not going to beat you with his legs necessarily. Yet I think on third down, you are in man coverage, he can beat you."
"Does not mean Shedeur is going to be great, does not mean Shedeur is going to be a successful quarterback, does not mean anything. But it just means we cannot write off the old school traditional pocket passer."
The Raiders seem high on Sanders. If Sanders falls to the Silver and Black at number six, they will likely be picking him. The Raiders have a little bit of an advantage when it comes down to Sanders because of minority owner Tom Brady.
Brady has had a great relationship with Sanders and has been one of his quarterback coaches.
