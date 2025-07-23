Training Camp Presents Its Challenges for Carroll, Raiders
The changes the Las Vegas Raiders made this offseason are reason enough for the legitimate excitement that surrounds the organization. Following Organized Team Activities and minicamp, the Raiders will now take the next step in their progression.
The new pieces the Raiders have added have upgraded their roster, especially on offense. While so many new pieces should lead to overall improvement, implementing significant changes inevitably presents problems. Some problems can be prepared for, and some cannot.
With training camp set to take off, Carroll addressed the media. Caroll noted that there are natural challenges that come with implementing as many changes as the Raiders are, but the players and coaching staff must elevate everything they do.
“It's the guys being willing to expose themselves to who they are, figuring themselves out, so they can figure out how much they have to offer us. That's the big challenge is this. We're in a self-discovery mode a little bit here," Carroll said.
"We're going to try to elevate guys' expectations for themselves and then hold them to it. We may see them more capable than they see themselves, and it could be the other way as well. We need to figure that out, balance that out, and then try to really come together to maximize what guys bring to our club.”
Carroll explained that the Raiders are headed in a new direction under his leadership. He plans to use training camp to instill a philosophy that has helped him become a well-respected head coach in the league. He believes he will be able to implement that philosophy and foster a new culture.
"You either have a philosophy or you don't, and we got one. We got beliefs and principles that guide us. And so I'm not altering those much. I'm staying true to what we know and what's been successful for us," Carroll said.
"Everything is always moving and adapting to some extent, and the people make it different, but the expectations and the standards that we're setting are going to be as high as we can make it, and that's how we've always done that. And so we're going to take it as far as we can as quickly as we can, and we'll see what that means."
