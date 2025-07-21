The Raiders' Best-Case Scenario Heading into 2025
The Las Vegas Raiders have made enough quality changes to their front office and roster to warrant legitimate excitement about the upcoming season. The Raiders should be a much more competitive team in 2025.
Las Vegas has the potential to make tangible progress this upcoming season.
Jacob Infante of the Pro Football Network recently listed what he believes is the best-case scenario for every team in the league this season. He believes the Raiders' best case is going 8-9 this season.
"Arguably, no team improved their quarterback room from 2024 to 2025 like the Las Vegas Raiders did. Going from the combination of Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell to Geno Smith should be a major upgrade. Pete Carroll gives the Raiders an experienced leader with Super Bowl history," Infante said.
"The Raiders are still a work in progress, but they have some strong pieces on both sides of the ball. Players like Brock Bowers, Ashton Jeanty, Maxx Crosby, and Christian Wilkins give them some star power. Under better leadership and with improved quarterback play, they could improve from their 4-13 campaign last season."
Following Organized Team Activities, Carroll explained how Smith is acclimating to a new way of doing things since joining the Raiders earlier this offseason. If Smith can elevate the Raiders' offense, Las Vegas should be a much better team this upcoming season.
"It's really - it's been a natural transition. From the time we first contacted him and let him know that we were in on this deal and we were trying to see if we can make some sense of it, we were both excited about it. And so, I feel really like we are connected at the hip. We have so much background. I mean, it's not just the couple seasons that he played, it's all of the years that he was there,"
Because to me, coaching the next quarterback up is really, really crucial. And so, we spent a lot of time communicating and setting our priorities straight, staying on course, and he's just been a champion at that. And now he comes out the other end of that time frame, and he's an elite quarterback in the league. And so, what he brings to us is great confidence. He brings to me, I know that we're going to get great play out of his spot. So it's really easy to work that out."
