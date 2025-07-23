Carroll Gathering Early Indications on the Raiders Entering Training Camp
After a subpar 2024-25 season, but a solid offseason filled with new additions, the 2025 season could not arrive fast enough for the Las Vegas Raiders. The Silver and Black are ready to turn over a new leaf and begin a new era of Raiders football.
Following minicamp, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll explained to the team how critical it was for them to arrive at training camp in the best shape possible. With the team arriving for training camp, Carroll noted that the team took his words seriously and showed up ready to go.
"Oh, they came back roaring. We just finished the conditioning test there, they look great. So guys have really worked out hard to get back to this, and that's the first indication that you get that everybody's mindful and they're aware of what's happening and what's coming," Carroll said.
"They need to be ready now. This is going to be a hard camp, and it's going to be challenging. I hope it's as challenging as any camp that they've ever had. And we want to practice better than anybody's practiced in the game, and so we'll see if we can pull that together. But the first indications are really, really good. We're really excited about it."
The Raiders have made enough roster changes to expect additional wins this upcoming season, realistically. However, along with roster changes, the Raiders are determined to change the team's culture. Changing the culture is arguably just as critical as winning more games this season.
Carroll noted how critical it will be for him and his coaching staff to implement a new way of doing things.
"You either have a philosophy or you don't, and we got one. We got beliefs and principles that guide us. And so I'm not altering those much. I'm staying true to what we know and what's been successful for us," Carroll said.
"Everything is always moving and adapting to some extent, and the people make it different, but the expectations and the standards that we're setting are going to be as high as we can make it, and that's how we've always done that. And so we're going to take it as far as we can as quickly as we can, and we'll see what that means."
