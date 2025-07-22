Raiders' Overlooked Offseason Addition Ready to Make an Impact
There have been many additions made to the Las Vegas Raiders' roster this offseason, some bigger than others.
One of their most underrated moves this offseason was the addition of safety Lonnie Johnson. The veteran was signed to help compensate for the loss of several defensive backs from last season's
After signing with the Raiders earlier this offseason, Johnson explained what he brings to the table for th Silver and Black. Along with veteran experience, Johnson believes his style of play and his desire to win will help him this upcoming season.
"I'm super eager and like I'm hungry, and I feel like my contract shows that. I'm not the highest paid guy. I'm probably one of the lowest paid on the team right now. So, my contract shows that, and I'm here just to show what I can do, what I can bring to the table, and then let them make the decision when they finish," Johnson said.
"And I'm just humbled to be here in that position. And like you said, I've been playing special teams the past few years, and I'm not going to just throw that away or be shy from that. I'm going to continue to do that at a high level, and then when they give me my opportunity to play defense, I'm going to capitalize this time for sure."
Johnson knows he can impact the game in other ways than just his production of the defensive side of the ball. Johnson has plenty experience playing special teams and could do well there with the Raiders too.
"Playing special teams can be a energy spark for like any team. So if I go out there the first play, get a big hit - I call it a boom hit, like if the crowd give one of them 'Oohs' out of the crowd - if you ever heard that, I probably hit somebody out there. But once you do that, you can spark the energy to the defense. They come out there, get a three-and-out, now we got momentum rolling. We got momentum rolling," Johnson said.
"So, that's the key part about special teams, I would say. You never know, you could change the game too with a turnover and just excelling at it. So, I had to learn in my career to adjust to that, because I was so used to playing in Houston on defense, and then I noticed if I wanted to stay in the league, you've got to have some type of adjustment to the game and that was special teams for me, and I'm thankful for that."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and weigh in on this take.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.