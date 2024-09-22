Raiders' Defense Needs to Improve Significantly in This Area
Through two games, the Las Vegas Raiders’ defense has proved they have the potential to be one of the best in the National Football League.
The unit has kept the team in both of the first two games this season and looks to be formidable enough to control the flow of most games going forward. The Raiders’ defense has made two respectable offenses work extremely hard for any bit of success.
However, as good as the Raiders' defense has looked and as solid of a group as they appear to be, they still must improve against the run. Heading into Week 3, the Raiders defense allows the fourth-most rushing yards per game. The unit has performed well overall, but its inability to stop the run could cost them significantly at some point further down the road.
"Run defense. Not good enough,” Pierce said. “[We are allowing] 6.1 yards [per rush on] average, that's not us. Obviously, explosives really come into that. Can't take it away, but if we did, it would be a really good defense. But we got to be more sound throughout the game.
“The last two weeks in the first half, we come out like raging bulls, and we've been very stout against the run. In that third quarter, got some leaky yardage and some explosive plays, so we really want to take that away. And like I told these guys, attention to detail is a big focus for us this week."
Las Vegas’ defense contained Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert to under 150 passing yards and also contained last season’s league Most Valuable Player last weekend. The Raiders are now 1-1 on the season and have multiple winnable games on the horizon. However, they must win the games they are supposed to win, like Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.
The Raiders have the potential to ride its defense to a playoff berth later this season. However, improving the run defense could solidify them as one of the best defenses and teams in the league. It will be up to Pierce, Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham, and the players to make it happen.
