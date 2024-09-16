Raiders' Defensive Leaders Play Big Part in Victory Over Ravens
The Las Vegas Raiders picked up their first victory of the season, defeating the Baltimore Ravens, 26-23.
The Raiders trailed by ten points in the fourth quarter but dug deep and came up with winning play after winning play to eventually allow Daniel Carlson to kick the go-ahead field goal.
It was not a perfect game for Coach Antonio Pierce’s squad, but they did just enough to pull off the comeback and give him his first win as the full-time head coach of the Silver and Black.
One of the major reasons the Raiders were able to win the game was due to the play of their defense, namely a few defensive players: linebacker Robert Spillane and defensive end Maxx Crosby.
Spillane finished the day with 10 tackles and a big interception in the third quarter. Lamar Jackson threw to Rashod Bateman, but Jakorian Bennett batted the ball in the air, and Spillane snatched it. The Raiders then drove down the field and scored a touchdown to cut into the deficit.
Spillane is the Raiders’ middle linebacker and main communicator. It is on him to get the defense in the right position, and he did that consistently on Sunday. Spillane has been an absolute steal for the Raiders in his two seasons in Las Vegas, and he could be in line for a big payday if he keeps things up.
Crosby was excellent, as usual, recording six tackles, four for loss, a pass defended and two sacks. He came up with his second sack late in the fourth quarter, stunting inside and blasting Jackson backward for a loss of nine.
When the Raiders face a deficit late in the game and need defensive players to make big stops, they will call on these two stars. Despite the team not playing its best football, its top defensive players and emotional leaders came through.
The Raiders are looking to make a postseason run, and this is a step in the right direction. They will continue to lean on these two to make more defensive plays and help the Raiders win football games.
The Raiders will be at home next week as they take on the Carolina Panthers.
