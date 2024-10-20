Raiders' Kolton Miller to Use Experience Against Rams
Raider Nation knows what they have regarding offensive lineman Kolton Miller. He can be described as tough, physical, strong and smart, as those are just a few things that describe No. 74 for the Las Vegas Raiders. However, at this point in his career, the two words veteran and experienced need to be used.
In his seventh year in the National Football League, Miller has represented his whole career. Drafted 15th overall in the first round of the 2018 Draft, Miller has been through the thick and thin with this organization. He is the longest-tenured active player on the team and was a member of the team when they still were playing in Oakland.
As each season has progressed, he has continued to play at a high level and improve.
Playing a game in the NFL should always be a blessing for these players, but come Sunday it may be more meaningful for Miller. Miller made his NFL debut in 2018 as the Raiders played the Los Angeles Rams for their season opener. In his first game, he started at left tackle and as a collected group, the team only gave up one sack.
The Raiders lost that game, 18-33, at home.
Miller was able to get another chance at the Rams defensive front as the team used their new identity representing Las Vegas when they traveled to Los Angeles in 2022. Although they had a new city to represent, the team followed suit with their previous matchup losing in a heartbreak 16-17 as Miller watched a late touchdown scoring pass from the sideline in the final 20 seconds of the game.
As the Raiders hope to turn the page and end the losing streak against the Rams, they may need to lean towards Miller who is the only player on the roster who has played the Rams in the last two matchups between the teams.
Miller's importance will be shown as he hopes to pave the way for this offensive run game to finally explode and will be an essential piece in allowing Raiders quarterbacks time from their blind side. Miller is looking for the old quote, "third time's a charm," to be in effect as he looks for his first career win against the Rams.
