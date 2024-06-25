Raiders Win Total: Too High, Too Low, or Just Right?
The Las Vegas Raiders are entering a new, exciting era of football under Coach Antonio Pierce.
After taking over midseason, the energy changed around the organization. Players played with more confidence and swagger, resulting in a much more palatable on-field product.
Raider Nation is excited about where the team is headed under Pierce, defensive end Maxx Crosby, and wide receiver Davante Adams. The Raiders still have questions on their roster, but they can overcome them if they can expand on the second half of 2023 and perform like that over an entire season.
To the outside eye, the Raiders’ quarterback situation eclipses any positives about the rest of the roster, so many are low on the Silver and Black going into the 2024 season.
The Raiders’ win total on FanDuel, BetMGM, ESPN Bet, Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, Bally Bet Sportsbook, and BetRivers is 6.5. Is that a fair number?
Today, we’ll make the case for the Raiders’ win total being too high, too low, and just right.
“It’s too high. The quarterback situation will be too much for them to overcome. Pierce won’t recapture the magic over a full season.”
This could be the reason for pessimism about the Raiders going into 2024. While the Raiders have a great defense and excellent skill positions players, Gardner Minshew II nor Aidan O’Connell may be able to will the Raiders to victories.
Despite the stars on defense, like defensive end Maxx Crosby and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, the Raiders have questions in the secondary. How good can Jack Jones be as a CB1? Who fills in behind him? These questions could become problems down the line.
If the Raiders can’t overcome these things, 6.5 may be a generous number.
“It’s too low. The Raiders are being disrespected! Pierce ended last season strong and will carry that momentum into 2024!”
This is also entirely possible. The Raiders ended 2023 with confidence about where the team is headed.
Despite questions at quarterback, the Raiders can win games on the backs of their defenders and offensive players like Adams and Jakobi Meyers leading the way. The Raiders are tied for the eighth-hardest schedule in the league with an opponent win percentage of .512.
However, they won’t pay attention to the outside noise. The Raiders have their sights set on the playoffs and feel they can easily attain more than six victories.
“A baseline of six wins is about right. There is a lot of new with this Raiders team, and it may take some time for it all to come together.”
While betting is taking the over or the under, those not placing a monetary wager may perceive a baseline of six wins as a reasonable number.
There is uncertainty with some position groups on the Raiders. But what team doesn’t have a few question marks on their roster?
The Raiders have two of the best players in the league at their respective positions in Adams and Crosby. Those two and solid depth at several spots should lead this team to some victories.
But the question marks could still rear their ugly heads, and Pierce can no longer sneak up on the league. There are certainly lots of factors about this Raiders team that make a six-win baseline reasonable.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.