Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers Could be on the Verge of a Breakout Season
It is hard for a player who has led a National Football League team in receiving for three consecutive to have a breakout season. However, after a productive offseason and training camp, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is en route to what could be the most productive season of his career.
Meyers joined the Raiders last offseason after spending his first four seasons in the league with the New England Patriots. He led the Patriots in receiving three of his four seasons with the team. Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler brought Meyers in last season to help bolster the Raiders’ receiving unit after Meyers and the Patriots could not agree to contract terms.
It was one of the best decisions the short-lived regime had made.
Meyers proved early on that he would be an asset for the Raiders, leading the team in receiving yards multiple times in his first few games with the Raiders. He finished less than 340 yards behind Adams last season, even though Adams had nearly 70 more targets, just over 30 more receptions, and played one more game than he did.
Meyers was on pace to have a career-high in receiving yards, missing that mark by less than 60 yards. He now enters a season with arguably the best offense he has been on in his professional career and has the chance to have a career year which may include his first season with more than 1,000 yards. If he can get close, it would be a significant boost for a Raiders offense that could use it.
Meyers improved significantly this offseason compared to last season, when the veteran receiver had an impressive season. Although his route running was always strong, it looked even better this offseason. He seems incredibly comfortable in Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy’s offense, which is still a work in progress.
As the Raiders get closer to the season's opening game, much will be made about many other players at different positions. However, for the Raiders to be as successful as they hope to be, it will take Meyers to take his play to the next level because if he does, the Raiders' offense could be dangerous.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE