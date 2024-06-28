REPORT: Outlandish Preseason Rankings Have Raiders Below Bitter Division Rival
The Las Vegas Raiders have been disrespected and overlooked, undervalued, you name it -- all offseason long. The Raiders will have to prove themselves on the field, but for so many members of the media to undervalue the potential of the new Silver and Black is careless.
Take, for instance, a recent list power ranking teams before the start of camp from Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio. Florio makes it clear that it is not a prediction of how teams will finish 2024.
"Instead, the following list is a snapshot of where the NFL’s teams currently are. (Will that stop people from interpreting these ranking as a prediction of how teams will finish the 2024 season? Nope.)," Florio wrote.
That being said, Florio has the Raiders at No. 26.
"If they can get solid quarterback play, they could climb the ladder," he wrote.
Solid quarterback play. Is that all it would require to get respect? Interestingly enough, several teams that one could argue are in far worse positions with their quarterback room are ahead of the Raiders.
The Minnesota Vikings are at No. 23. They have a quarterback battle between Sam Darnold, widely regarded as a bust, and rookie JJ McCarthy. One has to wonder if that is a better quarterback situation than Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew. O'Connell did everything asked of him last season as a rookie fourth-round pick with no preparation amidst organizational upheaval.
Minshew has proved himself a capable quarterback everywhere he has gone as a journeyman. Minshew's numbers of 49 games, 59 touchdown passes, and 24 interceptions are all better than Trevor Lawrence, who just signed a whopping $275 million deal. Lawrence -- 50 games, 58 touchdown passes, and 39 interceptions, for the record.
More egregious than the Vikings is the Denver Broncos' placement at No. 22.
"If Bo Nix doesn't win the Week 1 starting job, it could be another long year for the Broncos," Florio wrote.
Florio failed to mention that the Broncos could be in for a long several years, not just one, if Nix doesn't pan out. Our previous reporting warned against drafting a quarterback that expert veteran signal-caller Drew Stanton called "undraftable."
The Broncos used a vital first-round pick on Nix. A move that could get a general manager fired and set a franchise back years. The Raiders quarterback situation is far less murky, and has a better potential outcome, than the Broncos' battle between Nix, Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson. An undraftable first-round pick, a career backup, and a first-round bust, respectively.
Yet the Broncos are somehow better today than the Raiders? The Raiders have a roster far superior, too. A rebuilt offensive line, far superior receiving in Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker, and a defense built to be the best in the division.
